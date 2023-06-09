THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.96 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 356.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.