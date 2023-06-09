Thomas E. Chorman Sells 569 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $80,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.