Thomas E. Chorman Sells 569 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $80,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Standex International Stock Performance
Shares of Standex International stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
Standex International Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.