Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.25. 460,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,962. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

