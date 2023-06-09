Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 390.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,424. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.51. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

