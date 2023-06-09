Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.97. 424,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.51. The company has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

