The Sandbox Price Hits $0.48 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $894.28 million and approximately $76.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

