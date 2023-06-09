The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Good Food alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 567 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $2,007.18.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $28,077.62.

On Monday, May 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,004 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $7,875.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,965.75.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of Real Good Food stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 2,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.