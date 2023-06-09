The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 2.3%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

