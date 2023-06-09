The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 42,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 579,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 424,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $298.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

