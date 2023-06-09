The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,576 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,974,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,395. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

