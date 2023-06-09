TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,549 shares during the period. Hertz Global comprises 1.6% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 10,513.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 841,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Price Performance

Shares of HTZWW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

