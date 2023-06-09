TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,828 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for 4.2% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $29,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 1,643,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,078. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

