Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises about 0.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.70% of Terreno Realty worth $30,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 494,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

