Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,984,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 760.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 289,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 594.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 127,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

