Tenset Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $20,755.48 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,210,505 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

