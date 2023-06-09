Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

TEM stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 152.40 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 413,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,537. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.11 and a beta of 0.72. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 128.59 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM)

