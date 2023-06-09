Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

TEM stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 152.40 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 413,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,537. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.11 and a beta of 0.72. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 128.59 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

