TD Securities Boosts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 182,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,622. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

