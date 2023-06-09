TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.