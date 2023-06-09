Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.5 %

TNDM stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

