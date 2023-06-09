Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €52.15 ($56.08) and last traded at €52.40 ($56.34). 261,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.60 ($56.56).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Talanx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

