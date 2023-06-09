Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De Sells 40,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNPS opened at $437.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

