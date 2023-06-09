swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 133,346 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,346 shares during the period. BioVie accounts for about 2.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.96% of BioVie worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 1,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIVI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 178,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. BioVie Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.38.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 82.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

