swisspartners Ltd. Invests $213,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,990,935,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,770,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,974,333. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,409. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $413.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

