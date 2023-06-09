swisspartners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

swisspartners Ltd. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.6% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,606,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.