swisspartners Ltd. Buys 786 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 7.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.53. 908,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.