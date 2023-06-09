Swipe Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $220.00 million and $30.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 567,201,144 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

