Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $287,954.12

Substratum (SUB) traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $287,954.12 and approximately $2,892.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,673.30 or 1.00039981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00059313 USD and is up 51.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,872.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

