Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. 2,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Studio City International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $695.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

About Studio City International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Studio City International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

