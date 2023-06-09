Stratis Hits Market Cap of $66.47 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.47 million and $1.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.40 or 0.06965267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,941,485 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.