Stormborn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Membership Collective Group comprises 1.1% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Membership Collective Group were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of MCG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,312. The company has a market capitalization of $334.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

