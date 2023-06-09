Stormborn Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Farfetch comprises 0.2% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,405,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,451,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.