StockNews.com Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Hold

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAP. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. 2,359,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

