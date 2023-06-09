StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 33,283 shares valued at $2,380,266. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $20,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,699,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

