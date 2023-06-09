StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of CR opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

