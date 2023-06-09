StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
