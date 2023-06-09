Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Netflix Call Options (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 264,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the typical daily volume of 225,356 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $16.22 on Friday, hitting $425.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,383. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $425.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

