Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vertiv Put Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,558 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 412% compared to the typical volume of 1,865 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 2.0 %

Vertiv stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 1,357,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,894. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,966,000 after acquiring an additional 697,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.