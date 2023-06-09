Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 5.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 1,791,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,941,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $517.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

