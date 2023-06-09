Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Posts Earnings Results

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of C$78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

