Stifel Nicolaus Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Couchbase Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $718.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

