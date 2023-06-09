Stephen J. Pace Sells 26,222 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,356,988.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 165,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Featured Stories

