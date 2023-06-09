Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,866 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $47,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,248. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

