Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 101,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 39,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$72.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

