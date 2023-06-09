Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Down 10.9%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 38,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 46,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,155.87% and a negative net margin of 599.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

