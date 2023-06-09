SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,032,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 322,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245,010. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

