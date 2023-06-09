SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,777. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

