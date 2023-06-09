SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,753,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 629,177 shares.The stock last traded at $46.86 and had previously closed at $46.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.