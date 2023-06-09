Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Stock Price Up 13%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,111,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 193,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Societal CDMO Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Societal CDMO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,476,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Societal CDMO by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,363 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Societal CDMO by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,312,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,000 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Societal CDMO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth $4,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

