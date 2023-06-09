Smith Moore & CO. Sells 300 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 116,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

