Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,744 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 65,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

